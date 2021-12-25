Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $574,000 Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. 57.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RSG opened at $135.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.62 and a 12-month high of $145.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.84.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.42%.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.90.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

