Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 587 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 64.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 357.1% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Twilio during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter worth $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 363.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

TWLO opened at $267.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.00 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of -54.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $295.21 and its 200 day moving average is $337.22.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.40, for a total value of $267,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.22, for a total value of $4,455,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,958 shares of company stock worth $26,026,040 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.46.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

