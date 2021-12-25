Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,373 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,248,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $617,378,000 after acquiring an additional 890,906 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 24.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,783,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,595 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 84.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,283,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,600 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 16.3% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,579,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $170,125,000 after purchasing an additional 782,803 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 16.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,125,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $156,267,000 after purchasing an additional 711,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average of $30.81. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $755,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

