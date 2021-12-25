Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 491 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVNT. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avient by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 325,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,101,000 after acquiring an additional 206,416 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avient by 631.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 230,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,317,000 after buying an additional 198,750 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Avient by 602.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 174,083 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Avient by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,265,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,472,000 after purchasing an additional 151,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Avient by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,909,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,179,000 after purchasing an additional 145,451 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avient news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

NYSE AVNT opened at $54.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.63. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.95 and a 200 day moving average of $51.02.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.237 dividend. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

