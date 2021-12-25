Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Mplx were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Mplx by 37.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Mplx by 21.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Mplx stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $32.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.85.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 30.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 104.06%.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $156,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.87.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

