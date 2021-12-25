mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) Trading 7.8% Higher Over Last Week

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001571 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market capitalization of $13.86 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00042257 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007093 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Trading

