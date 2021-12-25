M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 26.2% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 478,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $109,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 99.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 2.1% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 54,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the third quarter worth $5,996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $2,573,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total value of $617,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,555 shares of company stock worth $10,487,925. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $249.64 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $250.79. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.71 and its 200 day moving average is $224.35.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The company had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

