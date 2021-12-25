M&T Bank Corp Sells 130 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 97 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in AMERCO by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,831,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 35,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,152,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $716.69 on Friday. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $439.70 and a 1 year high of $769.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $727.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $657.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.48 by $5.42. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $13.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 60.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen acquired 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $720.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total value of $176,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

