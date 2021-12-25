M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,200 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,024 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth about $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 35.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $25.37. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.84.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, December 20th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.39.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

