Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Trading Up 28.6% Over Last 7 Days

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 25th. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Naka Bodhi Token has a market cap of $603,727.26 and $4,663.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded up 28.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Naka Bodhi Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain . The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Trading

