Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Gap Down to $18.58

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.58, but opened at $18.20. Nano-X Imaging shares last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 8,220 shares trading hands.

Separately, Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Nano-X Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 17.96, a current ratio of 17.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $854.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 3.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.56.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 53.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the period. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.