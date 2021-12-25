Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Gap Down to $18.58

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.58, but opened at $18.20. Nano-X Imaging shares last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 8,220 shares trading hands.
Separately, Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Nano-X Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.
The company has a quick ratio of 17.96, a current ratio of 17.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $854.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 3.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.56.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 53.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the period. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Nano-X Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNOX)
Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.
