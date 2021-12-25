NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) Given a C$10.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$10.00 price target on NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GRA. National Bankshares raised their target price on NanoXplore from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cormark boosted their target price on NanoXplore from C$5.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of GRA stock opened at C$5.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$804.86 million and a PE ratio of -79.69. NanoXplore has a fifty-two week low of C$1.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.83.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

