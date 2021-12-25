NBW Capital LLC Acquires 35,790 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 79.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,790 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter worth about $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,395.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INDA stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.20.

