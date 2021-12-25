NBW Capital LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

NBW Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 167.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,081 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vontier by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Vontier by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 196,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 16,742 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vontier by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,062,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,611,000 after purchasing an additional 62,222 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier by 1,628.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.63.

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $30.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.43 and its 200-day moving average is $33.36.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.77 million. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.88%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.