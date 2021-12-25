NBW Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,193 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the quarter. Patrick Industries makes up approximately 1.5% of NBW Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. NBW Capital LLC owned about 0.33% of Patrick Industries worth $6,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 77.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $319,869.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $856,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,050,770 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PATK. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $78.94 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.57 and a 12 month high of $98.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 2.20.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.33 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 15.26%.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

