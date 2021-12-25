NBW Capital LLC Sells 2,598 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

NBW Capital LLC cut its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 27.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.3% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IIPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.33.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $101,408.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $27,842.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,158 shares of company stock valued at $176,768 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

IIPR opened at $250.91 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.91 and a fifty-two week high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a current ratio of 80.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.95 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.09 and a 200-day moving average of $234.48.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. The company had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.57%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

