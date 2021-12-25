NBW Capital LLC Sells 49,787 Shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB)

NBW Capital LLC reduced its stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,787 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC owned approximately 2.66% of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B worth $5,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of MLPB stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $18.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.83.

