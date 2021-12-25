Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8,277.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,597 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $437,398,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $401,644,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,089,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,318 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 91.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,617,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMAT opened at $155.49 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.53 and a twelve month high of $159.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.38.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

