Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $363,000 Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 847,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,724,000 after purchasing an additional 48,660 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 120,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after purchasing an additional 60,018 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.89.

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $707,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RS opened at $158.67 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $114.26 and a 12-month high of $181.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.46 and its 200 day moving average is $152.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

