Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 127 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,309 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PWR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 126.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Motco purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 41.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $111.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.11 and its 200 day moving average is $105.62. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.60 and a 12 month high of $124.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.30%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.73.

In related news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

