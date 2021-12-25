Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 150 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 415.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WWD shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $107.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.00. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $130.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.84 and its 200 day moving average is $116.50.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.76 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

