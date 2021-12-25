Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 2,892 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 47.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 155,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,757,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 25.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 12.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 7.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 115.1% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 10,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $415,673.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,084 shares of company stock worth $2,870,956 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DRI shares. Truist lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $148.84 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.89 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.38 and its 200 day moving average is $146.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.45.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

