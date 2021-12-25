Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 76 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,479 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 105.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 80.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $227.35 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $154.75 and a one year high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXPI. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.84.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.