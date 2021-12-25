NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG trimmed its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 55.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,516 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in NetEase were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NetEase by 64,792.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 32.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $97.84 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.97 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The company has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.63.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. NetEase’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 32.25%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA reduced their price target on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HSBC reduced their price target on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.88.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

