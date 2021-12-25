New BitShares Market Capitalization Tops $47.30 Million (NBS)

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One New BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. New BitShares has a total market cap of $47.30 million and $4.13 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, New BitShares has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00056831 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,093.85 or 0.08026949 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,981.15 or 0.99960496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00072932 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00053702 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

New BitShares Coin Profile

New BitShares’ launch date was September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. New BitShares’ official website is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

Buying and Selling New BitShares

