New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.24% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $72,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WLTW. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.3% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WLTW. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $283.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.79.

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $236.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.76. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $197.63 and a one year high of $271.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

In other news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total transaction of $1,418,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total value of $6,693,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

