New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,987 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.26% of Bill.com worth $64,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.80.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.38, for a total transaction of $2,973,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.18, for a total value of $1,543,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 447,916 shares of company stock valued at $133,807,834. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BILL opened at $253.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.77 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.64 and a 1 year high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.