New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 181,834 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,834 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.29% of Raymond James worth $55,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 61.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 48.5% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 31.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 50.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 52.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $619,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $99.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.66. Raymond James has a one year low of $61.68 and a one year high of $103.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

