New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 48,461 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,461 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $53,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 122.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 36.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter worth about $269,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $139.32 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $178.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.47 and its 200 day moving average is $142.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 0.74.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 12,211.21% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASND. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

