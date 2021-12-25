New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 9,865 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $68,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 73,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $758,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 336.0% in the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 16,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 146.0% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 6,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.64.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $78.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.05. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.41 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.