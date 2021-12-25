New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 33,840 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,076,349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 33,840 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.68% of Sensata Technologies worth $58,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 7.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 11.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $2,571,079.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,274 shares of company stock valued at $3,767,575. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

Shares of ST stock opened at $59.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.03. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $51.02 and a one year high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

