New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,811 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 550,088 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the third quarter worth approximately $6,777,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 39.7% in the second quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 540,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 153,828 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 12.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,007,000 after acquiring an additional 117,507 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 35.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 390,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 101,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marten Transport stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.17. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $18.32.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $251.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.50 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

MRTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

In other news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $88,461.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

