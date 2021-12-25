New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Cim LLC increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 99,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALG opened at $143.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.29 and a 1 year high of $165.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $338.31 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.64%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALG shares. DA Davidson began coverage on Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total transaction of $78,363.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $370,355.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,540. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

