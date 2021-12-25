New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Conn’s were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 399.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 54.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conn's alerts:

Shares of Conn’s stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.68. Conn’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $31.48.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Conn’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The company had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Conn’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conn’s, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Conn’s Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN).

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.