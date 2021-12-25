New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $261,000 Stock Position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KREF opened at $21.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 540.30 and a current ratio of 540.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.47. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $23.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 51.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.75%.

KREF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

