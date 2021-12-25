New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $303,000 Stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Public Education by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,981,000 after purchasing an additional 168,620 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Public Education by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,567,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,437,000 after purchasing an additional 40,063 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in American Public Education by 28.8% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 988,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after purchasing an additional 221,076 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Public Education by 14.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after purchasing an additional 72,536 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Public Education by 14.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 44,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $23.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $430.49 million, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.11 and a 52-week high of $39.19.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 4.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

