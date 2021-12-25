New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 1,961 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 653.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,243,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $319,076,000 after purchasing an additional 15,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,081,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $303,100,000 after purchasing an additional 139,818 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,037,000 after purchasing an additional 195,058 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,939,000 after purchasing an additional 142,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 572,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,285,000 after purchasing an additional 295,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $126,316.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $93.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.36. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $84.19 and a 52-week high of $114.98. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

