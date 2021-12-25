New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 600 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $437,923.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $166,420.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 284,992 shares of company stock valued at $9,232,196. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELF opened at $31.62 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $33.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.00 and a beta of 2.01.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $91.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.22.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

