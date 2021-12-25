NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) PT Raised to $84.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.00.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NEE stock opened at $90.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.35 and a 200-day moving average of $82.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $92.70. The firm has a market cap of $177.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.58, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 136,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 12,342 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 28,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,145,855,000 after purchasing an additional 440,144 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.