NFT Alley (ALLEY) Achieves Market Cap of $76,223.74

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 25th. NFT Alley has a total market capitalization of $76,223.74 and approximately $33,650.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NFT Alley has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One NFT Alley coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000290 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00055701 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,053.94 or 0.07981787 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00009675 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,754.47 or 0.99930241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00053680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00072093 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About NFT Alley

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

Buying and Selling NFT Alley

