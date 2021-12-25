Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) & Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Critical Survey

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) and Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nicolet Bankshares and Oak Ridge Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nicolet Bankshares $211.83 million 4.91 $60.12 million $5.99 14.52 Oak Ridge Financial Services $25.30 million 1.90 $3.26 million $2.55 7.06

Nicolet Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Ridge Financial Services. Oak Ridge Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nicolet Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nicolet Bankshares and Oak Ridge Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nicolet Bankshares 28.32% 10.95% 1.30% Oak Ridge Financial Services 25.76% N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.1% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Nicolet Bankshares and Oak Ridge Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nicolet Bankshares 0 0 4 0 3.00 Oak Ridge Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nicolet Bankshares presently has a consensus price target of $89.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.36%. Given Nicolet Bankshares’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nicolet Bankshares is more favorable than Oak Ridge Financial Services.

Risk and Volatility

Nicolet Bankshares has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oak Ridge Financial Services has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nicolet Bankshares beats Oak Ridge Financial Services on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans. The company was founded by Robert Bruc Atwell and Michael E. Daniels on April 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, WI.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers mobile banking, online bill pay, remote deposit, checking, savings and mortgage, insurance, lending, and wealth management services. The company was founded on March 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, NC.

