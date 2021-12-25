NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Raised to $195.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price upped by Barclays from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.81.

NIKE stock opened at $165.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.07. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $262.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Amundi bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $615,556,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $553,035,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of NIKE by 82.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $921,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,615 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 344.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $520,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,970,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $867,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,147 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

