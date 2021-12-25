Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 101.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 46,678 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $19,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth approximately $376,983,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 53.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,859,000 after acquiring an additional 390,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,602,000 after acquiring an additional 366,036 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,236,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,170,752,000 after acquiring an additional 345,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,665,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,737,804,000 after acquiring an additional 253,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $240.50 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.89 and a 52 week high of $246.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.19. The firm has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.74%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.13.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

