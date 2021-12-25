Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 210,534 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 100.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 419,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 210,534 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $20,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REGI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 768.8% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGI opened at $41.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.78. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.27 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.69.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.66 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on REGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.81.

In other news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $39,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,022 shares of company stock worth $521,154. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

