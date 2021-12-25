Nordea Investment Management AB Has $18.21 Million Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,043 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $18,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LSI. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Life Storage alerts:

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,009,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total value of $3,279,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $6,947,560. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

LSI stock opened at $146.86 on Friday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.54 and a 1-year high of $148.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.27 and its 200-day moving average is $123.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 121.56%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSI. Truist boosted their price target on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.85.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.