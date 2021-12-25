Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,065,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 533,955 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $18,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PDM. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $18.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.00. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

