Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 99.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 829,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412,845 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $21,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSIG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,409,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,674,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSIG opened at $25.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.53. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $31.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.71.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 175.91% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

BSIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut BrightSphere Investment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BrightSphere Investment Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

BrightSphere Investment Group Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

