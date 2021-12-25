Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $381.17 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $408.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.15.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

