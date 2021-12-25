Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $107.99

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $107.99 and traded as high as $137.87. Nova Measuring Instruments shares last traded at $137.00, with a volume of 215,480 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on NVMI shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.99.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $112.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.81 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVMI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 25.2% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,845,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,729,000 after purchasing an additional 572,478 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 38.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,257,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,368,000 after purchasing an additional 346,942 shares during the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 255.3% in the second quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 335,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,473,000 after purchasing an additional 240,750 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 107.8% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 308,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,775,000 after purchasing an additional 160,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 34.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 585,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,212,000 after purchasing an additional 148,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

