Novacoin Market Capitalization Tops $545,728.32 (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Novacoin has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Novacoin has a total market cap of $545,728.32 and approximately $626.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Novacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000461 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,827.39 or 1.00221415 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00054881 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004935 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00031946 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $662.83 or 0.01306962 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Novacoin (NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

